What to expect for Memorial Day traffic in WA

If you’re planning to drive somewhere for Memorial Day weekend – make sure you plan ahead.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect summer-like crowds on the highways.

Most state highway construction will pause Friday through Tuesday, May 23-27, to help ease congestion. That includes projects on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass and the Vantage Bridge.

Weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 27, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel.

The I-405 express toll lanes and SR 167 HOT lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday.

WSDOT has created a series of graphs to see how holiday traffic may impact your plans:

I-5 Lacey & Tacoma

Thursday, May 22

I-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Friday, May 23

I-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Saturday, May 24

I-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

Sunday, May 25

i-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)

I-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA





Tuesday, May 27

I-5 Northbound: Lacey to Tacoma Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Tacoma to Lacey Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





I-60 North Bend & Cle Elum

Thursday, May 22

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day Traffic in WA

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

Friday, May 23

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

Saturday, May 24

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

Sunday, May 25

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Tuesday, May 27

I-90 Eastbound: North Bend to Cle Elum Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-90 Westbound: Cle Elum to North Bend Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





US-2 Stevens Pass & Skykomish

Thursday, May 22

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Friday, May 23

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Saturday, May 24

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

Sunday, May 25

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish (WSDOT)





Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Tuesday, May 27

US 2 Eastbound: Skykomish to Stevens Pass Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

US 2 Westbound: Stevens Pass to Skykomish Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





I-5 U.S. & Canadian Border

Thursday, May 22

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Friday, May 23

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Saturday, May 24

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Sunday, May 25

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)





Tuesday, May 27

I-5 Northbound: Bellingham to Canadian Border Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

I-5 Southbound: Canadian Border to Bellingham Memorial Day traffic in WA (WSDOT)

