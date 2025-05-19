What to expect for Memorial Day traffic in WA

If you’re planning to drive somewhere for Memorial Day weekend – make sure you plan ahead.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says to expect summer-like crowds on the highways.
Most state highway construction will pause Friday through Tuesday, May 23-27, to help ease congestion. That includes projects on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass and the Vantage Bridge.
Weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 27, on the SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel.
The I-405 express toll lanes and SR 167 HOT lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday.
WSDOT has created a series of graphs to see how holiday traffic may impact your plans:
I-5 Lacey & Tacoma
Thursday, May 22
Friday, May 23
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)
Tuesday, May 27
I-60 North Bend & Cle Elum
Thursday, May 22
Friday, May 23
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)
Tuesday, May 27
US-2 Stevens Pass & Skykomish
Thursday, May 22
Friday, May 23
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)
Tuesday, May 27
I-5 U.S. & Canadian Border
Thursday, May 22
Friday, May 23
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day)
Tuesday, May 27
