What to expect from Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man who snuck into a home near the University of Idaho and brutally stabbed four students to death will face the victims’ families in court during his sentencing on Wednesday.

Instead of going to trial, 30-year-old Kohberger took a plea deal earlier this month to avoid the death penalty.

Though Kohberger admitted to killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13, 2022, he didn’t offer additional information on their deaths.

During his sentencing today, Kohberger will have the opportunity to address the victims’ families.

Those family members will also be able to give their victim impact statements.

It’s unclear if Kohberger will decide to speak at the sentencing. Defendants sometimes use such chances to express remorse, ask for mercy, offer explanation, or to say whatever else they think the court should hear before sentencing.

However, he can still choose to be quiet.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he hopes “the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders. There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING.”

Some family members of the victims had the same mindset.

“I had hoped the agreement would include conditions that required the defendant to explain his actions and provide answers to the many questions that still remain, especially where evidence is missing or unclear,” Xana Kernodle’s father, Jeff Kernodle, said in a statement following the guilty plea.

Even if Kohberger doesn’t speak at the sentencing, there is still a possibility that he could speak out after he is behind bars. There was no stipulation in the plea that says he can’t do interviews or write a book.

Kohberger is expected to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. In his plea, he waived the right to appeal.

There are so many family members expected to give victim impact statements that the sentencing could go until Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

