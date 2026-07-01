Western Washington’s dry stretch just keeps on going

If it feels like we’ve been seeing fewer rainy days than usual, you’re not imagining it.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), 32 of the last 42 months have finished with below-average rainfall. That’s an incredible stretch for a place that’s famous for its wet weather.

And it’s not just the rainfall totals. We’ve also had far fewer rainy days than normal. So far this year, SEA has recorded 68 days with measurable rain. Normally, we’d be around 87 by now. That puts 2026 on pace for the fourth-fewest measurable rain days through this point in the year.

The dry pattern has gone hand-in-hand with warmer weather, too.

June finished as the 7th-warmest June on record at Sea-Tac. Other climate sites across Western Washington were warm as well. Hoquiam tied for its 10th-warmest June, Olympia tied for its 11th-warmest, and Bellingham recorded its 16th-warmest June.

Sure, we had a few gray, cool days toward the end of the month, but they weren’t nearly enough to erase what was otherwise another warm and relatively dry June.

For Western Washington, this is a noticeable shift from what many of us have come to expect and from what I remember growing up here.

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