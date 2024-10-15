Western Washington University to cut jobs over $18 million deficit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University (WWU) will eliminate about 55 positions over the next two years.

The university says the goal is to reduce its operating budget by $18 million.

Twenty vacant positions and five currently filled positions will be reduced this month, according to a news release from the WWU.

An additional 30 positions will need to be eliminated for the 2025-26 academic year.

WWU blames its budget challenges on lingering pandemic revenue shortfalls, smaller class sizes, insufficient state funding, cost-of-living increases, and higher costs of goods and services.

“I am confident that we will come out of this process even more focused and committed to advancing the mission and impact of our university,” said University President Sabah Randhawa.

In addition to the job cuts, the university says it will consolidate several administrative departments and outsource dispatch services to What-Comm 911.

