Western Washington Gets Real: Quadriplegic skydiver breaks records

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A local woman just made history — falling faster and higher than any human during a tandem skydive.

Even more impressive, the woman was born quadriplegic.

She spoke with KIRO 7’s Brandon Thompson about the impressive feat she says helps her feel free.

The first time Tania Finaylson jumped out of a plane, it was the beginning of something that would change how she looked at the world, and not only because she was thousands of feet in the air.

“Skydiving had always been in the back of my mind, one of those ‘someday dreams’ I never really believed I would follow through on,” she shared. “The first time, I felt completely free. I didn’t feel the weight of my disability holding me down. That feeling stayed with me. It became a regular part of my life.”

The sport is how she met her husband, Ken Finalyson. This past weekend, he, Tania, and their 20-year-old son Michael all jumped together for the first time.

“Ken and Michael kissed me before they exited. That moment stays with you. There is a mix of pride, love, and a little bit of fear, but I also know what it feels like to be up there, and I would never want to take that away from them,” she said.

That milestone for the family was matched by a milestone she set for the world this weekend — as she took the highest and fastest drougefall yet — at 125 miles per hour.

“The drogue is used to slow down the speed to a normal skydive,” shared Ken.

“It’s pretty close to the standard free-fall speed, which is about 120 miles an hour, so it’s a little bit quicker than the standard.”

It’s a record that’s decades in the making.

Tania has now taken 53 jumps in her lifetime, using a specially-made jumpsuit that allows her to control her feet and the direction of the parachute.

“Up in the air, I feel equal. That feeling is incredibly powerful. It is why I keep coming back to it,” said Tania.

In 2023, she set the record for the longest distance traveled in 24 hours from a chin-controlled wheelchair, raising money for ALS every mile along the way.

“It’s not really about chasing records for the sake of the record. It’s about continuing to grow and to see what is possible," she added. “But I know I will continue to use these experiences to support others in moving forward. I hope people see that even if your path looks different, it does not mean you have to sit on the sidelines.”

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