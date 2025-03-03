West Seattle whale watchers witness once-in-a-lifetime orca behavior

A pod of orcas put on an unexpected show in Seattle, thrilling onlookers with a rare hunting display near the shore, according to local wildlife observer Kersti Muul.

The Bigg’s killer whales entered Elliott Bay over the weekend, navigating the waters near Seattle’s industrial docks before heading out past West Seattle.

As residents and visitors gathered along the shoreline hoping to catch a glimpse, the orcas offered more than just a passing view—they demonstrated a seldom-seen behavior.

Muul, who runs Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp alert system for whale sightings in the Seattle area, captured video footage of the event.

One of the whales was seen grabbing a bird—a grebe—before pulling it underwater, prompting gasps from the crowd.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for West Seattle,” Muul said to the Associated Press. “Not only in the whales’ proximity, but also witnessing a rarely seen behavior—chasing and catching the grebe. My eyes darted back and forth taking in the community’s reactions and the orcas right below our feet, visible underwater.”

Bigg’s killer whales are transient orcas that typically hunt marine mammals such as sea lions and porpoises. While they are known to visit Puget Sound and the waters off Seattle periodically, witnessing them hunting a bird is highly unusual.

The same pod has been spotted in the area several times over the past month, drawing the attention of dedicated whale watchers and casual observers alike.

For many, the event was not just a rare sight but also a moment of connection with the wildlife inhabiting Seattle’s urban waters.

“It’s definitely a bonding experience for the community,” Muul said. “And my hope is always that these moments inspire awe and awareness of the urban wildlife in our backyards.”

