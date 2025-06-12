West Coast governors condemn Kennedy’s removal of CDC vaccine advisors, reaffirm support of science

The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington released a joint statement Thursday condemning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for dismissing all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson expressed “grave concerns” about the abrupt removal of ACIP’s members, describing the move as “deeply troubling for the health of the nation.”

The governors emphasized that their states remain committed to following scientific guidance in public health policy, particularly in the area of immunizations.

“Together, our states depend on the best science and knowledge available to protect public health, including scientific information about immunizations,” the governors said in the joint statement. “We have grave concerns about the integrity and transparency of upcoming federal vaccine recommendations and will continue to collaborate to ensure that science and sound medicine prevail to prevent any loss of life.”

Kennedy defended the dismissals by claiming that the ACIP members were contributing to a “crisis of public trust.”

ACIP, however, has served for more than 60 years as the CDC’s primary advisory group on vaccine recommendations.

Its members include physicians, public health experts, and academics with deep experience in immunization science.

Many of the ousted members, current and past, have worked for state public health agencies, including those in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Members are vetted for conflicts of interest and selected through a rigorous nomination process.

The move comes less than three weeks before ACIP’s next scheduled meeting.

Health officials in the three states criticized the timing and potential consequences for national vaccine policy.

All three states continue to recommend that individuals 6 months and older have access to authorized COVID-19 vaccines, especially those at higher risk, including infants, pregnant individuals, older adults, and people with underlying health conditions.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup — established during the pandemic by the three states — remains active and will continue evaluating vaccine safety and effectiveness alongside medical experts and professional organizations.

