Welcome to Symphony Station: Sound Transit renames downtown light rail station

SEATTLE — What was known as the University Street Station has been renamed Symphony Station.

In a release sent out Monday, Sound Transit said the name change reduces confusion with the University of Washington and U District stations by the UW campus.

Sounds Transit also says the name highlights the station’s location beneath Benaroya Hall, a regional music mecca and home to the Grammy-winning Seattle Symphony.

“Seattle welcomes this harmonious moment as we introduce Symphony Station and rename University Street Station. This new station name will both make it easier for people to navigate our city and signifies our steadfast commitment to supporting a vibrant arts scene,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

According to Sound Transit, more than 100,000 riders board at Symphony Station every month, and thousands pass through every day. In addition to the Seattle Symphony, Symphony Station provides access to nearby Pike Place Market, the revamped Seattle waterfront, and the central business district with 1-line connections north to Lynnwood via the University of Washington and south to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Angle Lake Station.

©2024 Cox Media Group