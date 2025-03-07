Weekend plans? Where you could run into some backups

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you have weekend plans around Puget Sound this weekend, make sure to allow some extra time for your drive. Here’s a look at some of the construction projects and events that may cause some backups:

FRIDAY

Up to lanes of southbound State Route 167 will be closed. The closure will impact South 277th Street (milepost 17.0) to 8th Street East (milepost 11.9). The stretch will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 84th Avenue South on-ramp to southbound State Route 167 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

SATURDAY

The Emerald City Comic Con is back! Expect closures and congestion around the Seattle Convention Center. The Arch is located at 705 Pike Street, and the Summit is located at 900 Pine Street.

Expect traffic and closures near Lumen Field in the afternoon and early evening. The Seattle Sounders FC will host LAFC. Kickoff is at 1:45 p.m.

SUNDAY

It’s the last day of Emerald City Comic Con. Expect closures and congestion around the Seattle Convention Center. The Arch is located at 705 Pike Street, and the Summit is located at 900 Pine Street.

The northbound lanes of State Route 99 in the Seattle area will be closed.





