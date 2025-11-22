Weekend closures, lane reductions, and a hold on the express lanes are bound to tie up traffic

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

In short, we have Revive I-5 in Seattle, an eastbound State Route 520 (SR 520) full closure between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard, multiple projects at the I-405/State Route 522 (SR 522) Interchange in Bothell, and a brief late-night closure on State Route 167 (SR 167) in Pacific.

Seattle: Revive I-5

The Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project is over halfway complete. This is the fourth of six scheduled weekends of I-5 drainage improvements, moving to the two right southbound lanes this weekend, one week ahead of schedule.

This means crews no longer need the sixth scheduled weekend closure (Jan. 9-12, 2026) for southbound drainage improvements. This exceptional progress allows the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to return to the northbound lanes to begin long-term lane reductions on Jan. 9, 2026.

On the agenda this weekend, crews will cut concrete, repave sections, and install new drainage structures. Additionally, crews will close the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 during this weekend.

Travelers on southbound I-5 should expect delays near the lane reductions, which will be in place 24 hours a day from the Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street to the SR 520 interchange. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24.

Express lanes

In order to alleviate the southbound I-5 traffic this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will leave the express lanes open in the southbound direction through early Monday morning. While all southbound drivers may use the express lanes, travelers still need to observe signs for HOV-only entrances and exits and be aware of vehicle height restrictions. Northbound I-5 drivers should anticipate added volumes without access to the express lanes.

SR 520 closures

Crews will close eastbound SR 520 between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard in Seattle beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. Monday, to remove portions of the existing bridge barrier and conduct more construction activities as part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project.

Drivers wanting to access eastbound SR 520 from I-5 will need to use alternate routes. Eastbound SR 520 remains open across Lake Washington and can still be accessed at Montlake Boulevard.

Bothell: I-405 ramp closures

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, until 4 a.m. Monday, crews will close ramps at the I-405/SR 522 Interchange. This will allow crews to switch traffic to the new northbound I-405 on-ramp and turn on new traffic signals at two new intersections on SR 522 between Bothell and Woodinville.

Drivers should plan for a series of ramp closures, changing detours and traffic lanes, new signs, and traffic signals. This work is part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

What drivers need to know

Once the new configuration is in place:

Drivers traveling from southbound I-405 to eastbound SR 522 (toward Woodinville) will turn right at a new traffic signal.

Drivers traveling from northbound I-405 to westbound SR 522 (toward Bothell) will turn left at a new traffic signal, replacing the former flyover ramp.

Drivers traveling from eastbound SR 522 (from Bothell) to northbound I-405 will turn left at a new signal, replacing the former loop ramp.

Drivers traveling from northbound I-405 to eastbound SR 522 (toward Woodinville) will have access to an additional lane.

All other movements through the interchange remain unchanged.

Pacific: SR 167 overnight closure

All lanes on northbound State Route 167 will close from as early as 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, for lane striping between Stewart and Ellingson roads in Pacific.

A signed detour requiring traffic to exit at Stewart Road will guide people around construction.

WSDOT crews will install temporary lane markings through the work zone to repair the SR 167 bridge across Third Avenue Southwest. Lane striping could not be completed due to rain during a northbound SR 167 closure in this area overnight Wednesday, Nov. 19.

