‘We couldn’t be more sorry’: Firework vendor apologizes for program error cutting show short

EVERETT, Wash. — As thousands of people gathered for the Thunder on the Bay in Everett, many left in disappointment. The actual show only lasted a few moments. Both the City of Everett and the vendor, Western Display Fireworks, said the reason for the short show was due to a program error on both the primary and back computers.

Simone Traver with the City of Everett sent us this information about what happened:

This is a vendor we’ve worked with before and they’re incredibly apologetic about the situation.

They are still investigating exactly what transpired, but they were able to determine that a completely unexpected and irreparable programming error occurred that impacted not only the primary computer used for the show but also the backup computer. The error doesn’t appear to be something that could have been caused or controlled by the pyrotechnician. Their staff onsite and at their office tried everything they could to address the error, but at 10:48 p.m., the vendor let us know the issue would not be fixable. Once notified, we proceeded with informing the community.

The total cost of the show was $75,000 ($37,500 has been paid to date) and that cost is inclusive of the various expenses associated with putting on a firework show over the water including the tugboat, fuel, the barge, permitting, the actual fireworks, etc.

The show was supposed to be 18 minutes long and of the same magnitude as our past shows.

Also, we are so appreciative of everyone that came out to the festival, as well as the volunteer-led parade, yesterday. We apologize for any inconvenience. While it is disappointing that the fireworks show had to be canceled, it was still great to see the community come together to celebrate Independence Day.

Several people told us while they do understand mistakes and errors happen, they still wished there were more fireworks.

“It is kind of sad. We were all sitting there, cameras ready to go. Kids were ready with their cameras,” a man named Brian said.

President and owner Heather Gobet said she shares the frustration many people felt after leaving the show.

“From our company, from me personally, we couldn’t be more sorry and we are very, very sorry that the show disappointed,” Gobet said.

She said they have done shows for the city of Everett since 2012. She said shows like Thunder on the Bay take a lot of time, effort, and money to put together.

“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle. All of those things have to come together to create that specific effect,” Gobet said. “And not only do we have a years’ worth of work and tens of thousands of dollars invested.”

The City of Everett says the show in total cost $75,000 and already paid $37,500. But because of the hiccup, Gobet said her company is giving the city a full refund.

“They’re here to put on a show and if they are willing to give the money back then that’s a good choice,” Brian said.

Gobet said while it is believed to be a program error that caused all of this, they will still investigate to see if there are any other causes.

