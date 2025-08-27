‘We are not a concern:’ Business owner frustrated with increased violence in Belltown

SEATTLE — Two recent shootings in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood highlight increasing gun violence, bucking the trend of the city at large.

On Friday, police say an attempted robbery turned into a shooting, hurting one person on 1st Ave and Blanchard Street.

Then, on Monday, near 3rd Ave and Blanchard, a man was shot around 6 p.m.

At the latest update from Seattle police, both suspects are still at large.

“We know we are witness to violent crime, overdose, and medical emergencies on a regular basis and when we call 911, the odds are we will not see anyone here.” Jessica Norton said, who owns a business on 2nd Ave off Blanchard Street.

When asked about the shootings at a campaign event on the City Hall Plaza, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell highlighted the bigger picture.

“When I cite data, it still falls on deaf ears if someone has just experienced a shooting or they’ve been around it. We have to acknowledge that,” Harrell said, “The fact is serious crimes are down, homicides are down, shots fired are down.”

KIRO 7 dug through police data showing that the violent crime in the city is down 8.79% in the same time frame in 2024 (25,064 reports) compared to so far this year (22,860). In Belltown, a 1.06% increase in violent crime from 2024 (94) to 2025 (95). Meanwhile, shootings have increased significantly in Belltown:

2023: 9 Shooting Reports

2024: 7 Shooting Reports

2025: 13 Shooting Reports

“For us, it is factually going up,” Norton said, “To hear those quotes from our mayor further confirms to us that we are not a concern.

Norton forwarded email chains to KIRO 7 of unanswered emails to Harrell’s office and other city leaders. She says she and her neighbors have not heard back.

“I would like to see city leaders make an effort to allow this to be the space it used to be,” Norton said.

Norton doesn’t see police as the only method, though, would appreciate more of an officer presence. She looks towards SDOT upkeeping streets and more services providers using reputable security guards as other steps.

For Harrell’s part, he did point to 150 police officers being hired by the city as a step towards addressing public safety.

He acknowledged that there are some “troubled areas” of the city and pointed to fentanyl and other drugs that affect the quality of life.

Harrell says he wants officers patrolling the area outside of their patrol cars and will “use as many resources as possible.”

“I have to assure these residents that, while they are experiencing some shootings we do not want, I lead with public safety and the fact is the measures are trending the right way,” Harrell said.

KIRO 7 reached out to Harrell’s challenger in the Seattle Mayor’s race, Katie Wilson, for her perspective on the increasing violence in Belltown. Wilson released a statement:

“The recent surge of violence in Belltown is unacceptable. I was just there this weekend talking to voters, and one of them told me that someone had just been shot outside his apartment building. I know residents are frustrated, and the city needs to do better. We need a more focused and unified approach to reduce concentrated “hot spots” of low-level crime that attract people with weapons looking to settle scores and debts. As mayor, I will work to bring together skilled community-based organizations, SPD, and community leaders to develop and implement an evidence-based strategy to reduce gun violence, such as those that have been implemented in cities like Boston, Baltimore, and Chicago to remarkable results."

