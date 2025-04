SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Utilities crews are working to fix a water main break that’s causing issues for hundreds of people in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood.

It started around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The break happened at 8th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 100th Street.

The street around the break has been closed while crews make repairs.

No word on what caused the break or how long it will take for water to be restored to homes in the area.

