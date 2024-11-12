Water main break in Tacoma causes discolored tap water for some

TACOMA, Wash. — Some people’s tap water in Tacoma is discolored Tuesday after a large water main break.

Tacoma Public Utilities says it was caused by a contractor performing work near the intersection of South Tacoma Way and South M Street overnight.

It’s since been repaired, but some customers may see discoloration in their water for a few more hours.

A boil water notice was issued for two customers very near the break.

Discoloration is not expected to have any water quality concerns

You may report water quality concerns to us at 253-502-8207 or waterquality@cityoftacoma.org





