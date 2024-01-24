Local

Water main break opens up massive sinkhole in Port Angeles

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Drivers in Port Angeles are being warned after a massive sinkhole opened up on US 101, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, a water main break caused the sinkhole to open up, closing both directions at East 5th Street.

Detours are in place to avoid the mess via the State Route 117 truck route.

WSDOT is working with the city to fix the hole.

