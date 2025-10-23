WATCH: Troopers rescue kitten from I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A kitten found on the highway now has a forever home.

Washington State Patrol says it received several 911 calls Wednesday morning, after drivers spotted the animal on the left shoulder of I-5 near Tacoma.

Two troopers found the kitten hiding under a concrete barrier on the southbound side of the freeway and pulled him to safety.

This morning, #YourWSP received 911 calls about a kitten stuck on the left shoulder of southbound I5 near Tacoma. Trooper Bonner and Trooper Fath found him hiding under a concrete barrier.



After a quick vet visit, a trooper in @wspd1pio agreed to care for the little guy. pic.twitter.com/p170VHkT4G — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) October 22, 2025

They drove him to a nearby vet to be checked out, and body camera footage shows him sitting patiently in the lap of one of the troopers.

Another trooper has since agreed to care for the kitten.

