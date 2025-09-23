WATCH: Speedy motorcyclist tries to outrun King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

KENT, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office released video that takes us inside a motorcycle chase in Kent:

It happened last Tuesday.

Law enforcement says the motorcyclist refused to pull over for an officer and so they sent up their eyes in the sky to track them down.

The helicopter – Guardian 1 – followed rider from up above for a solid 10 minutes as they wove in and out of traffic and turned around several times – hoping to lose law enforcement.

Eventually, in the video, the rider pulls into a neighborhood, ditching the bike and running off.

With the help of the helicopter crew, police were able to drive into the area, find the driver, and arrest them.

