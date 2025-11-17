WATCH: Snohomish County deputies pull driver from burning truck after medical emergency

Snohomish County deputies pulled a man from his burning pickup truck after he suffered a medical emergency along State Route 2, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue happened Nov. 13 in the 15900 block of SR 2.

Dispatchers initially received reports of an assault with a weapon after a caller said a Ford F-150 was ramming the back of an SUV, causing the tires to smoke and eventually catch fire.

When Sgt. Houghtaling, Deputy Byrd of the Monroe Police Department, and Deputy Soule arrived, they found that the situation was not a road rage attack but a medical emergency.

The driver of the Ford was in distress and trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Deputies acted quickly, using fire extinguishers to slow the flames while working to free the driver and move him to safety.

Once the man was pulled from the vehicle, deputies provided aid until fire crews arrived and took over medical care.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies’ quick actions likely prevented a tragedy.

