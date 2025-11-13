WATCH: Father and son rescued after boat capsizes off Chinook, Coast Guard says

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a father and son who spent two hours clinging to their overturned boat near Chinook on Wednesday, Nov. 5, according to newly released video from the Coast Guard.

Officials said a family member reported the pair missing after they didn’t return home when expected.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria launched shortly after the call and located the men sitting on top of their capsized boat.

The aircrew hoisted both survivors to safety and transported them to emergency medical services for evaluation.

Their names and the cause of the accident were not immediately released.

The Coast Guard credited the quick response to the family member’s timely report and urged boaters to file float plans and carry communication devices whenever venturing onto the water.

