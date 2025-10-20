WATCH: Cow falls from embankment after highway crash in Tumwater, troopers say

Three cows broke loose and ran along northbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater on Saturday evening after a truck hauling a trailer jackknifed, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when the truck pulling the trailer lost control, leaving the vehicle sideways and freeing the livestock inside.
In video provided by Abraham Ortiz to KIRO 7 News, one of the cows running on the highway.
One of the cows jumped or fell off an embankment during the incident, according to another video provided by Abraham Ortiz.
Another was struck by a passing car, but troopers said both the driver and the animal were unharmed.
The third cow was later secured after someone tied it to a fence.
No human or cow injuries were reported.
