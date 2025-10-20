WATCH: Cow falls from embankment after highway crash in Tumwater, troopers say

Three cows broke loose and ran along northbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater on Saturday evening after a truck hauling a trailer jackknifed, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when the truck pulling the trailer lost control, leaving the vehicle sideways and freeing the livestock inside.

In video provided by Abraham Ortiz to KIRO 7 News, one of the cows running on the highway.

RAW: Tumwater runaway cow 2

One of the cows jumped or fell off an embankment during the incident, according to another video provided by Abraham Ortiz.

Another was struck by a passing car, but troopers said both the driver and the animal were unharmed.

The third cow was later secured after someone tied it to a fence.

No human or cow injuries were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group