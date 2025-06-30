Washington’s population continues to grow, but more slowly than in years past

Washington’s population continues to grow, but at a slower pace than in previous years.

The state added 79,400 residents over the past year, bringing the total population to more than 8.1 million, according to the Washington State Office of Financial Management (OFM). That’s down from the average annual increase of more than 98,000 between 2010 and 2020.

“Net migration (people moving in minus people moving out) is the largest driver of population growth, accounting for 78% of population growth (61,700 people, down 7,500 from last year),” OFM said. “Except for the pandemic year 2021, this is the lowest level since 2013.”

A declining birth rate is another key factor. Births have been dropping since 2017, particularly among teens and women in their early 20s. That decline has not been offset by an increase in births among women over 35.

Seattle saw the largest population gain, adding nearly 19,000 people and bringing its total to roughly 816,000. Other fast-growing cities include Tacoma, Bellevue, Vancouver, and Redmond, driven largely by strong housing development.

Washington’s population milestones

In Friday’s news release, the OFM also pointed out some population milestones.

Yakima city reached 100,000 residents.

Marysville reached 75,000 residents.

College Place reached 10,000 residents.

La Conner reached 1,000 residents.

Cowlitz County now has a population density of over 100 people per square mile.

Walla Walla County is now over 50 people per square mile.

County and city population estimates are used to determine how approximately $220 million in state funding is distributed each year to local governments, the OFM said.

Other uses for these estimates include monitoring caseloads and tracking resources; targeting delivery of health care services and monitoring disease spread; and helping in planning for housing and environmental protection, according to the release.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group