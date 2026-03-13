Washington’s Lottery names luckiest retailers

St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner – are you feeling lucky?

You may find a pot of gold closer to home than expected.

Washington’s Lottery has announced its luckiest retailers of 2025, highlighting the stores where the most winning tickets worth $1,000 or more were sold.

The South Puget Sound region has been named the luckiest region in the state for the eighth year in a row, with the top 10 retailers totaling 170 wins.

The North Puget Sound region also had a lucky year with 96 wins of $1,000 or more, securing itself as the second luckiest region in Washington.

Did one of your stores make the list? Take a look at the top 10 from each region below.

South Puget Sound

20 Wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Avenue S in Seattle 20 Wins: All Star Grocery at 2825 S 200th Street in SeaTac 18 Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton 18 Wins: Safeway at 13308 Meridian E in Puyallup 17 Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Avenue S in Burien 17 Wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn 16 Wins: Fred Meyer at 17404 Meridian E in Puyallup 15 Wins: Safeway at 17230 140th Avenue SE in Renton 15 Wins: Safeway at 1207 S 320th Street in Federal Way 14 Wins: Fred Meyer at 16735 SE 272nd Street in Covington

North Puget Sound region

15 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th Street SW in Lynnwood 12 Wins: Fred Meyer at 9925 State Avenue in Marysville 10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 21045 Bothell Everett Highway in Bothell 9 Wins: Evergreen Food Store at 7306 Evergreen Way in Everett 9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 800 Lakeway Drive in Bellingham 9 Wins: Haggen at 1815 Main Street in Ferndale 8 Wins: Safeway located at 4128 Rucker Avenue in Everett 8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th Street SW in Lynnwood 8 Wins: Safeway at 11031 19th Avenue SE in Everett 8 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its luckiest retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities, and Central Washington.

