Washington’s first black mayor passes away at 86

ROSLYN, Wash. — William Amos “Will” Craven, Washington State’s first black mayor of the city of Roslyn, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 86, his family announced.

He was appointed as mayor in 1975, officially elected in 1976, and served until 1979, known for his work in the community and acts of service.

Before his time as mayor, Craven worked as a janitor for years at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and his family said students knew him as a mentor with many staying in touch long after graduating.

In 2021, former Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared February 20 as William Craven Day.

A plaque to honor his legacy was installed in Roslyn and included a quote from Craven during his term as mayor.

“Some people will like me. Some people won’t. I didn’t run for this job as a black man but as a man. I wanted an equal chance to try,” Craven said.

“The Craven family extends its deep gratitude to the Roslyn community and beyond for the continued love and remembrance of Will’s life and legacy," his family wrote.

For more information on Craven’s legacy visit, roslyndowntown.org.

