Washington’s drought emergency reaches western WA, Puget Sound

Rapid snowmelt is causing more drought concerns across western Washington.

On Thursday, the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) expanded its drought emergency declaration for 19 watersheds across the North and Central Cascades and parts of the Puget Sound region, including in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Ecology already issued a drought declaration for Yakima Basin watersheds in April.

“This is driven by the dry spring as well as the warm spring we had and early, rapid snowmelt,” said Carolina Meller, Ecology’s Statewide Drought Lead.

When snow melts too fast, it can affect water availability in the summer for agriculture, wildlife, and utilities. That’s because instead of the snowmelt filling reservoirs, the rush of water drains out into the Pacific Ocean.

While statewide snowpack is currently 60% average, it’s much more dire in the Central Cascade Mountains, where they’re at 12% of normal, according to Ecology.

“In some parts of the Central Cascades, we saw snow melting 33 days earlier than normal,” Meller said.

A drought declaration triggers emergency relief options for the region, including funding assistance for public entities.

“Drought is not just a one-off anymore, but part of a regular occurrence for life here in Washington,” Meller said.

Ecology said there is not expected to be any impact to utilities across Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.

