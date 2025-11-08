Washingtonians begin receiving overdue food benefits for November despite government shutdown

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled that the Trump Administration must fully fund the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November.

Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island condemned the administration for ignoring his initial court order and withholding food benefits “for political reasons.”

So far, households that were scheduled to receive their monthly benefits between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7 have received 100% of their SNAP benefits for November, according to Governor Bob Ferguson’s office.

In total, more than 500,000 Washington households receive SNAP benefits.

At this time, the remaining beneficiaries are expected to receive the entirety of their November food assistance on the date when those funds are typically issued, according to Ferguson.

“We are working to notify households as soon as possible that their full November food benefits are on the way. We are processing new applications for food benefits that were submitted after Oct. 16, 2025, as quickly as possible. Meantime, we recommend customers take steps now to protect their incoming benefits and their personal information by securing their EBT cards through the ebtEDGE app or at ebtEDGE.com,” according to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

Last week, Gov. Ferguson directed nearly $2.2 million to provide additional support to Washington’s food banks. The directive aimed to provide weekly relief if SNAP funds were not restored.

According to CNN, the Trump Administration asked the Court of Appeals to put the federal court’s decision on hold.

The appeals decision is pending, so the future of SNAP benefits is uncertain.

