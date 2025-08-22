Washington weekend events: State fairs, sports, and block parties

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The weekend is here, and while you might be like me, panicking to get all your summer fun in before school starts up again, there is still plenty of time and plenty of fun to be had.

There are more than a few fun festivals around the state this weekend, some closer to Seattle than others.

Weekend events across Seattle

The Festál program continues at the Seattle Center this weekend. This weekend’s programming for the Festival Sundiata presents the Black Arts Fest.

“The festival focuses on intergenerational activities and promotion of traditional and contemporary African American heritage, showcasing local entertainment, photography, food merchants, historical exhibits, and more,” according to the event’s website. The Black Arts Fest will be at the Seattle Center on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also find the Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Fest at Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, and the South Sound Block Party is at the Port of Olympia Friday and Saturday, loaded with plenty of live music.

Parades, music, and more

Snoqualmie Days is this Saturday, which will have train rides, model trains, live music, a kids’ area, plenty of vendors, and a parade! The festival will take place on Railroad Avenue next to the Northwest Railway Museum. There’s also the Washington State Garlic Festival, which, of course, has all the garlicy treats you can eat, plus chainsaw carving, live music, and fun for the kids. That’s happening in Centralia at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds throughout the weekend.

The Evergreen State Fair is underway in Monroe, with one of its big attractions: The Monster Truck show! The Fair runs until September 1st at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds.

If you are up for a long drive this weekend, the Washington State International Kite Festival has returned. Kite fliers from across the world, including some of the best in the world of kite flying, are in Long Beach right now showing off kites big and small. The Kite Festival is free to attend.

If you are over 21 and want to help support the Ballard Food Bank, Ballard Bites and Brews is Sunday, and it is a great way to give back, while enjoying the vibes of Ballard. Your ticket provides access to live music, eight drink tickets, and bites from local restaurants. For those who are skipping the spirits, there will be specialty mocktails and alcohol-free beer available. In addition to the food, there will be games and photo opportunities, plus information about the Ballard Food Bank and how to get involved and help the local community.

Seattle sports back in town

It’s also a big weekend for sports. The Seattle Mariners are back in town and need Mariners fans to pack T-Mobile Park to help get the team back on track after a tough road trip. The M’s take on the Oakland Athletics this weekend as they look to gain ground in the race for the American League West. There’s also a drone show tonight as part of Margaritaville Night! The Tacoma Rainers are also in town, taking on the Oklahoma City Comets throughout the weekend. The Seattle Sounders have a home match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. The match starts at 6 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Here’s an event sent to me by a listener:

You can get sauced while staying completely sober in Mountlake Terrace this weekend. It’s the Get Sauced Festival and it’s all about celebrating the Mount Lake Terrace community and the wonderful world of hot sauce! There will be vendors with a variety of hot sauces to try, homemade goods for sale, local food to enjoy, and family-friendly activities. This free event is going down at the Town Center Lots at West Plaza Marketplace on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How are you enjoying the rest of your summer? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com

Read more of Paul Holden’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group