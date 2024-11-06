Washington unemployment rates linked to employee pickiness in job search

Hundreds of layoffs recently announced in the Seattle metro are sparking questions of why jobs are being cut when so many positions are currently listed up for grabs.

Right now, 1.5 million people across the country are dealing with being newly laid off. At the same time, the number of available jobs sits at almost eight million positions according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Experts say the unemployment rate is likely because employees are demanding more than what’s out there.

You can scroll and scroll and scroll through job websites looking for that perfect fit and never find something in your field that perfectly fits your needs.

Recruiter Luke Zimmerman tells us that jobs are out there, but picky employees are an increasing problem. At the same time, he says layoffs aren’t always as big of an issue as they seem.

“Historically Seattle runs around 5 percent unemployment, that’s where we are, so we are fine,” Zimmerman said.

There’s a pretty easy explanation for the big cuts happening in Northwestern Washington: several companies over-hired during the pandemic and now have to fix that.

“They cut back to traditional headcounts and were overzealous, even Amazon did layoffs,” Zimmerman said.

Although around five percent of Seattle is jobless, some of that is by choice.

“There’s a couple disconnects,” Zimmerman said. “People want work from home jobs, but there are less available.”

As companies are shifting to requiring in-person work, Zimmerman warns against being too picky when on the hunt.

“There’s a huge demand for work from home, but less companies are offering it,” Zimmerman said.

While there are 150,000 available jobs in Seattle right now, Zimmerman tells us it’s important to remember you’re not the only one fighting for a spot.

“You can make yourself competitive with a good interview, you can still get the job you want, it’s just not a slam dunk,” Zimmerman said.

In October, the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected but overall. The market is still considered strong and the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low.

©2024 Cox Media Group