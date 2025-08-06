Washington teams dominate as Little League World Series dreams stay alive

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two Washington teams remain in the Little League World Series: The Bonney Lake-Sumner baseball team and the Mill Creek softball team.

Both teams came away with dominant wins Tuesday and continued to advance through their double-elimination tournaments en route to the World Series championship game.

Bonney Lake-Sumner Little League baseball team

The Bonney Lake-Sumner baseball team cruised to a 20-6 victory over Oregon on Tuesday. Pitcher Sawyer Breed threw a complete game and hit two home runs.

In their first game in the regional tournament, the Bonney Lake-Sumner team blew past Alaska in a 17-5 victory. The boys from Bonney Lake have now scored 37 runs in their first two games.

The regional championship is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m., with the winner heading off to play in the Little League World Series. Washington will play the winner of the Alaska v. Oregon matchup at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Mill Creek Little League softball team

The girls from Mill Creek had a commanding 10-0 win over the West region champions Tuesday. Pitcher Penelope Gahan had a perfect game into the fifth inning with two outs before allowing her first hit.

The Mill Creek team rebounded in the double-elimination tournament after a 9-2 loss against the Southeast region champions, Florida, in their first game.

A rematch against the Southeast team is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Having lost one game already, Mill Creek must win out the rest of the way to remain in the competition.

