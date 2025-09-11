Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu to retire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

There will soon be a vacancy on the Washington Supreme Court.

Justice Mary Yu announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of 2025.

“When Justice [Susan] Owens passed away, shortly after her retirement, I said to myself, ‘that’s not going to be me,’” Yu told KIRO Newsradio Thursday. “I am not going to work until I die.”

Yu, 68, is the first Asian American, the first Latina, and the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve on the state’s high court.

“I feel like I’m sort of a test case. And if I made it here, I’m hoping that it’s assurances to others, to young Latinas, to young LGBTQ lawyers, to young Asian lawyers, that you know what? If I can do this, you can do this,” Yu said.

Mary Yu appointed to Washington Supreme Court

She was appointed to the court in 2014 by former Washington Governor Jay Inslee and later elected to retain the seat. Before joining the high court, she served more than 14 years as a trial court judge in King County Superior Court, presiding over criminal, civil, and juvenile cases, as well as hundreds of adoptions and family law matters.

“I have had the good fortune of serving the people of our great state as a judge for 25 years and have cherished every single moment of such service. I was blessed with having extraordinary colleagues all along the way, and so, it is not an easy decision to step away,” Yu stated in a news release. “I have spent a lot of time mentoring and teaching those younger than me to embrace life, lead, and to make a difference. As a result of those relationships, I have confidence in the next generation. They cherish the rule of law, and they will defend and protect the courts that I love so deeply.”

Yu said it was not an easy decision, given how much she loves being a judge. But she realized she has other things she still wants to do, like more traveling and teaching, and maybe writing that is not related to court opinions.

“I thought, ‘OK, it’s time. It’s time to give somebody else a chance,’” she said.

Before leaving on December 31, Yu hopes to finish her work on the indigent defense standards.

Mary Yu’s earlier career

Earlier in her career, Yu worked as deputy chief of staff to longtime King County Prosecutor Norm Maleng. Yu served in both the criminal and civil divisions.

“Justice Yu has been such a dynamic leader during her tenure on this Court,” Chief Justice Debra Stephens said. “From her dedication to mentoring our next generation of lawyers, to championing racial justice through her leadership of the Washington State Minority and Justice Commission, she has served the people of Washington with passion, intellect, and boundless energy.”

Yu teaches at Seattle University School of Law.

Yu is the daughter of immigrant parents and was raised in Chicago. Her mother was from Mexico, and her father was from China.

Yu earned degrees from Dominican University, Mundelein College of Loyola University, and the University of Notre Dame Law School. She was the first person in her family to graduate from college.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson will appoint a successor to fill Supreme Court Position 1.

Next year, there will be an election to determine who will serve the remainder of Yu’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2028.

