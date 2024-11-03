Washington State Patrol looks for dash cam footage in Enumclaw homicide investigation

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has requested dash camera footage from anyone who traveled on State Route 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater, specifically between October 28 - October 31, 2024.

WSP detectives are investigating a homicide just east of Enumclaw after a man was found dead on October 31.

According to WSP, the man was found near a 2006 Honda Pilot with Pennsylvania plates. Detectives are also seeking anyone with information on the car.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol shared the request publicly, adding a QR code that links to a video submission page, which you can also find here.

Anyone with information can also reach Detective Ford with the Washington State Patrol by email at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

@wastatepatrol detectives need dashcam and info on a homicide investigation. pic.twitter.com/0F8y1fUUwv — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 3, 2024









