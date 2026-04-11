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Washington State Patrol issues missing indigenous person alert for 17-year-old girl

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
The Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Kamri Fryberg-King, 17, who was last seen around 10:00 pm Friday night, on Pascoe Ave. near Chehalis.
Washington State Patrol issues missing indigenous person alert for 17-year-old girl The Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Kamri Fryberg-King, 17, who was last seen around 10:00 pm Friday night, on Pascoe Ave. near Chehalis.
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen near the city of Chehalis.

Authorities issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Kamri Fryberg-King.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Kamri was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday, on a road known as Pascoe Ave. in the Napavine area of Lewis County, about a mile north of U.S. 12.

Anyone who has seen Kamri is asked to immediately call 911.

Troopers released a recent photo of Kamri, who wears glasses and has brown hair.

She is 5′ 2″, about 125 lbs., and has brown eyes.

Police say she was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

She was also carrying a black North Face backpack.

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