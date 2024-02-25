Washington State Patrol celebrates retirement of assistant chief

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is celebrating the retirement of Assistant Chief Scott McCoy.

Scott McCoy will be moving on after more than 28 years of service to the community.

Throughout his career, Assistant Chief McCoy served in multiple positions within WSP.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2009 and then appointed to captain in 2013.

“As a captain, he served as the commander of the Property Management Division, the Office of Professional Standards, and District 7, which includes Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Island, and San Juan counties,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you, Assistant Chief McCoy, for your dedication and service to our agency!”

