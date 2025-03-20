Washington State Parks expands same-day camping reservations

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (WSPRC) announced that it will be opening up more camping opportunities for visitors by expanding its same-day reservation option to all parks with reservable campgrounds.

Starting March 24, visitors can secure a campsite the same day instead of going to a park and gambling on a first-come, first-served basis to get a spot.

Campers can book a same-day reservation until 2 p.m. on their intended day of arrival.

This change is specific to campground reservations and does not apply to roofed accommodations, vacation rentals, yurts and day-use facilities like picnic shelters.

First come, first served camping is still available for unreserved sites after 2:30 p.m.

“This system-wide improvement will provide more opportunities for more campers to experience a night in a state park, and it will improve the experience for day-of planners. Additionally, this change will help the agency fill sites with last-minute cancellations,” WSPRC said.

Make a reservation here or by calling 1-888-226-7688.





