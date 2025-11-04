Washington State Ferries will cancel some Tuesday morning sailings in the San Juan Islands

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Riders on the Washington State Ferry (WSF) inter-island service will need to plan around a few cancellations on Tuesday morning on the Anacortes/San Juans route. WSF is swapping out vessels and will need to halt service temporarily to make the switch.

The M/V Salish will replace the M/V Tillikum as the inter-island vessel, while the M/V Tillikum will undergo a series of maintenance operations, repairs, and inspections. This scheduled work is expected to keep the M/V Tilllikum out of service through mid-December.

The M/V Salish holds 64 vehicles, compared to the 85-vehicle spaces on the M/V Tillikum. Passengers can expect longer lines at the terminals during peak hours during the vessel swap.

Cancelled interisland sailings, Tuesday, Nov. 4

8:45 a.m. Friday Harbor to Orcas (eastbound)

9:45 a.m. Orcas to Shaw (eastbound)

10 a.m. Shaw to Lopez (eastbound)

10:30 a.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor (westbound)

Vehicle reservations for the winter season opened Oct. 28th

Vehicle reservations for the winter 2025 schedule were released on Tuesday, October 28th. Reservations are now open for booking through March 21, 2026.

Anacortes/San Juan Islands only:

The two-week and two-day reservation releases will remain at 7 a.m.

We’ve added service this winter, and the sailing schedule is now the same schedule as the fall and spring sailing seasons.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group