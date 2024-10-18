Washington State Ferries releases new schedule for San Juans

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries released its winter sailing schedule for the San Juan Islands.

The new schedule begins Dec. 29 with vehicle reservations available starting Oct. 29.

Officials say state funding will allow for weekend interisland service. WSF said the schedule changes will allow boats to arrive and depart on time more reliably.

It took two years of work to develop the new schedule. WSF staff gathered input from the community, considered the addition of reservations and more riders, and considered difficulties with staffing and crew.

It’s been 10 years since the ferry system has updated its winter schedule for the Anacortes route.

Ferry officials said as the new schedule was created, they included more realistic crossing times.









