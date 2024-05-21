Washington receives first shipment of free naloxone kits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On May 15, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that the state has received the first shipment of naloxone kits that will be free to Washingtonians.

The shipment is part of a $90.7 million resolution the Attorney General made with drug companies in December 2022 for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.

For the next two years Teva, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, will be sending the free kits to Washington. This shipment amounts to 6,765 kits that arrived on Monday, May 13.

The distribution of the kits will be handled by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) through a state-wide mail-order program.

The kits will be shipped at no cost to individuals across the state.

“These kits will save lives,” Ferguson said. “Our lawsuits against opioids manufacturers are providing resources to combat the fentanyl and opioid crisis to every part of the state. These kits will make immediate impacts in that fight.”

DOH reminds Washingtonians that no formal training is required and has provided materials and videos to help administer naloxone.

Anyone interested in ordering their free kit can visit The People’s Harm Reduction Alliance website, which administers the program.

