Washington Primary Election: Mayor of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Six candidates are running for the Tacoma mayoral office, including Steve Haverly, Jesus “Jesse” Carlos, Whitney Stevens, Anthony (Tony) Ginn, Anders Ibsen, and John Hines.

Current Mayor Victoria Woodards is not seeking reelection since she has served since 2018 and is not allowed due to term limits on the position.

Each of the six candidates has submitted a statement, along with details about their experience and education, to the Office of the Secretary of State. Read the candidate’s statements below or find more details here.

Steve Haverly

Statement: Hello, Tacoma. I’m Steve Haverly, your neighbor running to be our next mayor. I’ve lived in Tacoma my entire life, raised a family here, achieved success, worked in our local schools, been active in the local arts/music scene, and even ran for mayor four years ago. The natural beauty, gritty vibe, friendliness (no Seattle chill here) make Tacoma the city I love. There’s one thing we have to admit, our city government is weirdly dysfunctional. Tacoma should be safer, more affordable, easier to do business in, and have fewer scandals. “Safety” depends on adding more officers, and CSOs, to our police department. We’re currently very understaffed. “Affordable” depends on building more places for people to live, and growing local jobs. Both are easier if the city is easier to work with. “Scandal” is too often a choice by our city’s politicians to do something that’s clearly, simply wrong. Look at the numerous scandals every year within City Government. I’m proud of being a normal guy running for public office. But, a normal guy who’s done his homework, attended the public meetings, and read the city budget. A normal guy who is ready to be sworn in and get to work.

Jesus “Jesse” Carlos

Statement: Tacoma deserves bold, results-driven leadership. I’m a proven leader in both combat and the boardroom. I served nine years as an Army Ranger, leading teams in high-stakes environments where discipline and accountability were essential. I also serve on Tacoma’s Human Services Commission and have spent my life advocating for veterans and underserved communities. I know where our systems fall short—and how to fix them.

With a background in finance and experience advising families and businesses, I bring strong fiscal stewardship to the table. As Mayor, I’ll ensure every tax dollar is spent wisely and transparently to deliver real results for our city.

Public safety is my top priority. I’ll invest in youth prevention programs, modernize emergency response, and build safer, more connected neighborhoods.

Economic growth must include everyone. I’ll streamline support for small businesses, expand job training, and revitalize neighborhood commercial districts so Tacoma grows with purpose and equity. This isn’t just politics—it’s personal. I’ve dedicated my life to service, and I’m ready to fight for a safer, stronger, and more inclusive Tacoma. I humbly ask for your vote. Let’s move Tacoma forward—together.

Whitney Stevens

Statement: I’m running for Mayor because it’s time for new leadership, not the same old promises. Tacoma needs bold, collaborative leaders to fight back against President Trump’s disastrous policies, prioritize accountable policing, increase childcare access, and invest in small businesses to build our economy. With 20 years of experience in local government, I know how to deliver results for every Tacoman.

Tacoma has made national headlines for police misconduct, and despite paying out over $36 million in recent years for lawsuits, current leaders haven’t solved the problem. We cannot afford to give them more time for the same approach. Together, we must rebuild trust with our public safety officers and invest in our community’s safety.

We’ll work to expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare so families can thrive. Investing in our kids is investing in our economy and safety, and the return on investment is exponential. I will continue to fight for our community’s future everyday, as only a mother can. Together, with common sense as our guide, we can do anything.

I’m endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington, the Black Women’s Caucus, Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer Marty Campbell and more at www.WhitneyForTacoma.com. I ask for your vote.

Anthony (Tony) Ginn

Statement: I will take an Oath and Pledge to you that I will uphold the US Constitution, Rule of Law and Inclusion of all Ethnic Communities, EEO Policies and the Peoples Mayor to always keep my door open, answer phone calls, leave a message and all Phone Calls and emails within 48 Hours!

I am always walking around neighborhoods, Public Transportation, Sound Transit and the T-Rail, Amtrak, Greyhound or Uber/Lyft when necessary!

Have Some Fun Today and Do Have a Blessed Day!

Anders Ibsen

Statement: Tacoma needs a new direction - not more of the same. After years of rising crime, growing homelessness, and a city government that’s lost people’s trust, it is clearly time for change. I’m running for Mayor to bring real leadership and accountability back to City Hall.

We need a Mayor who will be honest, take responsibility, and have a clear plan to move our city forward. I’m focused on more affordable housing, good-paying jobs, safer neighborhoods, and making local government work for all of us.

When I served as Deputy Mayor and Councilmember, I stood up to the establishment and powerful special interests to fight for working families. I led passage of laws like increasing the minimum wage and paid sick leave, pushed for renter protections, and worked to expand access to public internet. I know how to get things done.

I was born and raised here, and I’ve always believed in Tacoma’s potential. I’ve been endorsed by progressive organizations and pragmatic leaders like the 27th District Democrats, Tacoma Teachers, Pierce County Central Labor Council, Senators Yasmin Trudeau and T’wina Nobles, and more. They know I’ll keep delivering real results for our city. I humbly ask for your vote.

John Hines

Statement: I’m a husband, father, and lifelong Tacoman. This city raised me, gave me opportunities, and is where I’ve chosen to raise my own family. I’ve spent my life in service—as a teacher, coach, and City Councilmember—because I believe in Tacoma and in the people who call it home. I’m running for mayor because I want every resident to have an opportunity to succeed, just as I have.

I believe in Tacoma’s future. We can be a city where every neighborhood is safe, where families grow, small businesses thrive, and seniors age with dignity. That future is possible with steady leadership, a clear vision, and a mayor ready to do the work.

Over the past five years, I’ve helped lead efforts to expand shelter, build more housing, improve public safety, and invest in our streets, sidewalks, and city services. I’ve focused on the basics—because they matter and I’ll continue to do that as your mayor. I humbly ask for your vote.

Proudly Endorsed By: State Auditor Pat McCarthy, Tacoma Councilmembers Kristina Walker, Olgy Diaz, Sarah Rumbaugh and Sandesh Sadalge, Tacoma School Board Member Korey Strozier, Pierce County Councilmember Robyn Denson, along with first responders, public employees, and many more.

