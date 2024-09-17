Washington man sentenced for joining violent attack on Capitol police line

A Washington State man was sentenced to four months in prison for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Benjamin John Silva, 37, of Yacolt, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras after pleading guilty to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Silva’s participation in the Capitol attack, alongside other rioters, disrupted a joint session of Congress that was certifying the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, Silva was identified near the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, an area known for some of the most violent clashes with police that day.

Silva entered the Tunnel twice and, during his second time, joined other rioters in pushing against the police line in a coordinated effort to break through.

Silva will serve 24 months of supervised release, including four months of home confinement, and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution in addition to the prison sentence.

He was arrested by the FBI in July 2023.

