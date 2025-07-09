Washington man charged in rare butterfly poaching case at Florida state park

A Washington state man is facing charges in Florida after officers caught him with ten illegally captured butterflies, according to wildlife officials.

On June 5, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) charged Tad R. Norman of Washington with the unlawful take and possession of wildlife.

The charge followed a tip from a witness who spotted Norman using a butterfly net near Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and then leaving the area in a truck with Washington plates.

FWC officers responded quickly and located the vehicle. An officer conducted a traffic stop and found ten butterflies individually stored in small envelopes inside the vehicle.

Norman received a notice to appear in court.

State and federal officials had been investigating reports of butterfly poaching in the park since 2021.

Removing wildlife from the protected state park is illegal, and officials say they increased patrols in the area after receiving multiple public reports over the past three years.

Until June, the only clue had been a recurring report of a vehicle with Washington license plates.

“This poaching arrest underscores the importance of community involvement and vigilance,” said FWC officials in a statement.

FWC South Bravo Regional Commander Major Alberto Maza emphasized the importance of protecting Florida’s natural ecosystems. “Floridians know our natural resources are our greatest treasure,” Maza said. “The poaching of any wildlife will not be tolerated on state lands.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

