Washington law signed banning chemical often used in suicides, honoring teenager

A new state law puts restrictions on the sale of a lethal chemical that has been used in dozens of suicide deaths.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed ‘Tyler’s Law’ yesterday. It was named after 15-year-old Tyler Schmidt, who died after buying highly concentrated sodium nitrite online.

Under the law, the sale of the chemical in concentrations over 10% will be banned.

Companies that violate this will now face a penalty of up to $10K for their first violation, and up to $1M after that.

If you or a loved one is going through a mental health crisis, the national suicide prevention hotline is available to help 24/7.

Call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group