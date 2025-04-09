Washington law signed banning chemical often used in suicides, honoring teenager

A new state law puts restrictions on the sale of a lethal chemical that has been used in dozens of suicide deaths.
Governor Bob Ferguson signed ‘Tyler’s Law’ yesterday. It was named after 15-year-old Tyler Schmidt, who died after buying highly concentrated sodium nitrite online.
Under the law, the sale of the chemical in concentrations over 10% will be banned.
Companies that violate this will now face a penalty of up to $10K for their first violation, and up to $1M after that.
If you or a loved one is going through a mental health crisis, the national suicide prevention hotline is available to help 24/7.
Call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.
©2025 Cox Media Group