Washington General Election 2025: Tacoma set to elect new mayor

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma will appoint a new mayor in this year’s general election, as current mayor Victoria Woodards has reached her term limit in the position after serving since 2018.

On November 4, Tacoma residents will decide between City Councilmembers John Hines and Anders Ibsen to lead their city.

Six candidates ran in August’s primary election, with Ibsen pulling ahead with a strong lead, more than doubling Hines’ tally. Ibsen received 38.5% of the vote (13,442 votes) while Hines earned 19.2% (6,709 votes).

Ibsen, 39, served on the Tacoma City Council for eight years, from 2012 to 2019, in addition to being a broker at a real estate firm in Tacoma. He previously faced off against Hines for a council seat in 2015, winning that election a decade ago.

Hines joined the council five years later, reelected in 2024, while also working as an instructional specialist within Tacoma Public Schools.

The city’s budget, public safety, expanding available housing, and improving workers’ conditions remain the top priorities for both candidates.

Hines’ solution to the housing crisis is to expedite the permitting process for builders while enhancing collaboration between city staff and developers. Ibsen’s solution is to utilize unused municipal land for additional housing projects while revising building codes to facilitate faster, easier, and more efficient construction.

Last month, the Tacoma City Council passed Hines’ measure to expand the city’s camping ban. The initial camping ban was passed in 2022 after Hines drafted the measure in response to a sharp increase in public health and safety concerns reported by community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.

Three years later, Hines asked to expand the city’s no-camping ordinance.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, city officials estimate there will be a $15 million deficit in the 2027-2028 biennial budget.

Both candidates submitted a statement, along with details about their experience and education, to the Office of the Secretary of State. Read the candidate’s statements below or find more details here.

Anders Ibsen

Statement: Tacoma needs a new direction - not more of the same. After years of rising crime, growing homelessness, and a city government that’s lost people’s trust, it is clearly time for change. I’m running for Mayor to bring real leadership and accountability back to City Hall.

We need a Mayor who will be honest, take responsibility, and have a clear plan to move our city forward. I’m focused on more affordable housing, good-paying jobs, safer neighborhoods, and making local government work for all of us.

When I served as Deputy Mayor and Councilmember, I stood up to the establishment and powerful special interests to fight for working families. I led passage of laws like increasing the minimum wage and paid sick leave, pushed for renter protections, and worked to expand access to public internet. I know how to get things done.

I was born and raised here, and I’ve always believed in Tacoma’s potential. I’ve been endorsed by progressive organizations and pragmatic leaders like the 27th District Democrats, Tacoma Teachers, Pierce County Central Labor Council, Senators Yasmin Trudeau and T’wina Nobles, and more. They know I’ll keep delivering real results for our city. I humbly ask for your vote.

John Hines

Statement: I’m a husband, father, and lifelong Tacoman. This city raised me, gave me opportunities, and is where I’ve chosen to raise my own family. I’ve spent my life in service—as a teacher, coach, and City Councilmember—because I believe in Tacoma and in the people who call it home. I’m running for mayor because I want every resident to have an opportunity to succeed, just as I have.

I believe in Tacoma’s future. We can be a city where every neighborhood is safe, where families grow, small businesses thrive, and seniors age with dignity. That future is possible with steady leadership, a clear vision, and a mayor ready to do the work.

Over the past five years, I’ve helped lead efforts to expand shelter, build more housing, improve public safety, and invest in our streets, sidewalks, and city services. I’ve focused on the basics—because they matter and I’ll continue to do that as your mayor. I humbly ask for your vote.

Proudly Endorsed By: State Auditor Pat McCarthy, Tacoma Councilmembers Kristina Walker, Olgy Diaz, Sarah Rumbaugh and Sandesh Sadalge, Tacoma School Board Member Korey Strozier, Pierce County Councilmember Robyn Denson, along with first responders, public employees, and many more.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com

