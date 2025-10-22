Washington gas prices 45% higher than national average, Seattle 53% above

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington residents pay nearly 45% more per gallon of gas than the rest of the country, as WA continues to rank among the top three worst states to fill up your tank.

As of Oct. 21, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.402, which is $1.355 higher than the national average, according to AAA.

For the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $4.662, a whopping 53% more expensive than the national average.

“Ridiculous. Unaffordable. It’s hard to live here now. I’m born and raised here, 50 years. And it’s to a point where it’s hard to live,” an anonymous driver told KIRO Newsradio.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have declined slightly from yesterday’s total, but increased by more than 40 cents per gallon since last year.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.479

Wahkiakum, $4.948

King, $4.742

Pacific, $4.692

Jefferson, $4.664

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September, Washington stood alone as the state with the most expensive gas price average, surpassing California and Hawaii. Washington now ranks third behind California ($4.624) and Hawaii ($4.478).

“Hopefully, they do something soon here in Seattle with the gas prices,” driver Richard Mayo told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s not that high in New York. You can go to Detroit and Chicago, the gas prices ain’t nowhere near it. It’s almost $6.”

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.732

Spokane, $3.956

Stevens, $3.959

Ferry, $4.015

Douglas, $4.035

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

