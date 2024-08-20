Washington first state to set limit on tire chemical that kills salmon

Washington will be the first state to set a limit on a tire used to help tires last longer but it’s deadly to salmon and other aquatic life.

Last week, the Washington State Department of Ecology established new limits for over 40 other toxic chemicals, including 6PPD.

6PPD stands for the chemical N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine.

When 6PPD reacts with ozone in the air, it becomes 6PPD-quinone.

When it rains, the chemical often trickles off roads and into waterways.

In 2021, researchers found coho salmon die after only a few hours of exposure to the chemical.

The result devastates local tribes, orcas, and others who consume the fish.

The new limit for 6PPD-quinone is set at 0.012 micrograms per liter.

The new standards will take effect in Washington on September 14, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must still approve them.

“The new limits are customized to Washington’s unique environment and the species we need to protect,” said Vince McGowan, Ecology’s Water Quality program manager in a news release.

