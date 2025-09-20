Washington construction Jobs fall short amid nationwide growth

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

While construction jobs increased in 28 states and the District of Columbia, Washington saw a notable decrease, losing 11,100 construction jobs — a decline of 4.9% between August 2024 and August 2025.

This decline ranks Washington among the states with the largest job losses in the sector, according to a recent press release from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

“Workforce shortages aren’t just making life hard for construction firms,” said Jeffrey D. Shoaf, the chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America. “The lack of qualified workers is making it harder for the economy to expand.”

Washington faces construction job losses amid ongoing labor shortages

Nationwide, Texas and New Mexico led construction job growth, while California and Nevada faced the steepest declines.

AGC reports that labor shortages remain a critical issue across the country, with 92% of firms struggling to fill open positions and nearly half delaying projects due to workforce gaps. Officials are now urging federal action to boost construction training and create more legal pathways for workers to enter the industry

©2025 Cox Media Group