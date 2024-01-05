Washington among states warned by CDC over salmonella found in charcuterie

WASHINGTON — Washington is among 14 states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people have gotten sick from salmonella linked to certain charcuterie meats.

According to the CDC, salmonella was found in an unopened sample of Busseto Foods charcuterie meat. That had their parent company recalling just over 11,000 pounds of Busseto’s charcuterie products on Jan. 3.

That would include:

Eighteen-ounce Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa

Twin nine-ounce packages with LOT code L075330300 and a “best by” date of April 27, 2024.

Products with establishment numbers “EST.7453B” and “EST. #47967″ on the package

The products were initially shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. That said, people also reported getting sick from it in Washington, Utah, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

In total, 24 people have gotten sick, while five have been hospitalized.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically six hours to six days after first swallowing the bacteria. If you experience those symptoms, the CDC urges you to call your healthcare provider immediately.

©2024 Cox Media Group