Washington AG’s office stops alleged jewelry pyramid scheme

SEATTLE — The Paparazzi Jewelry company has agreed to pay $1.9 million and change the way they do business after the Washington State Attorney General’s office alleged the company operated as a pyramid scheme.

The Utah-based company signed a resolution that in part will send the 7,100 Washingtonians who worked for the company an average of $180 checks, according to the Washington State Attorney General’s office.

Additionally, the AG’s office added that any Washingtonian who sold for Paparazzi can return any merchandise that they purchased after January 2017 for a full refund.

“Our investigation showed Washingtonians were clearly harmed by Paparazzi,” affirmed Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown. “Advertising too-good-to-be-true returns on investments is one of the ways companies and individuals try to deceive Washingtonians.”

Paparazzi has been ordered to reform its business practices so that it can continue operating in Washington state. This comes after the company reportedly signed a resolution to avoid a lawsuit over violations of the state Consumer Protection Act and Antipyramid Promotional Scheme Act.

According to the AG’s office, the company must also be more transparent about the expected sales its consultants will likely receive and disclose the materials its products are made of.

Attorney General Nick Brown’s release revealed Paparazzi advertised its products as free from lead and nickel, but the company’s own testing revealed that they contained both heavy metals.

