WA’s first Smokey Bear license plate available; funds going to human-caused wildfire campaigns

SEATTLE — Washington state will have a new vanity license plate up for grabs-- everyone’s favorite wildfire prevention mammal.

Smokey Bear is officially taking his show on the road.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a law on Tuesday that would authorize a special license plate depicting Smokey Bear. The purchase of this license plate will help fund the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) efforts to prevent human-caused wildfires and support wildland firefighters.

“It’s fitting that our state’s first Smokey Bear license plate has been passed by the State Legislature during Wildfire Awareness Month,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said. “Approximately 90 percent of wildfires every year are human caused. We couldn’t have a better advocate for wildfire prevention crisscrossing Washington along our interstates, highways and roads than Smokey.”

Smokey Bear has been the face of wildfire prevention around the world since 1944.

“The Smokey Bear license plate will allow Washingtonians to show their support for firefighters while supporting DNR’s efforts to drastically reduce the number of wildfires started by humans. The Smokey Bear license plate will also raise public awareness of wildfire prevention, letting everyone know that we all can help ensure the safety of our neighbors,” DNR wrote on its website.

The Smokey Bear license plate will be available for purchase on Nov. 1 for a fee of $40 for the initial plate and a renewal fee of $30.

