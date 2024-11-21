Local

Warming shelters help residents without power in Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Cities across the Puget Sound opened up community shelters for warming up and charging electronics following Tuesday’s massive windstorm.

Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly shared that the senior center would be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday for free WiFi and charging, along with help from onsite staff. Onsite staff will be available for those who need help, and the Hub will remain open until power is restored citywide.

In Kirkland, the North Kirkland Community Center (12421 103rd Ave NE) is open today, November 21 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. to power up small electronics & medical equipment. Visitors should bring chargers and cords and outlets will be provided. For more information, visit the Kirkland city website.

Redmond has a list of warming shelters, closures, and safety information available on their website.

The following shelters are available for warming and device charging (laptop-size or smaller); residents are asked to bring charging cables and limit charging time to two hours so we can accommodate the high demand.

City Hall - open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 15670 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Senior & Community Center - open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. 8703 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village - open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. 6505 176th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052

In Sammamish, City Hall is open and operating as a warming center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.


