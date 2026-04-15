Wanted man arrested in Kent after crashing e-bike into someone’s car

KENT, Wash. — A crash on an electric bike landed a wanted man from Maple Valley in handcuffs this week in Kent.

According to the police department, it all started when a woman called 911 after the bike crashed into her car. She told the responding sergeant that the man was riding the e-bike down the sidewalk, almost hit a pedestrian, and then crashed into her when she was stopped, trying to turn.

It happened on Monday around 7:30 p.m. on South 248th Street.

According to the department, the man asked the woman not to call 911 because he had warrants out for his arrest. When he saw a patrol car respond, the department says he took off on the bike.

The responding sergeant shared the suspect’s description with incoming patrol units. One officer spotted the man on the bike near the YMCA, and after refusing to get off the bike, the man eventually complied.

The officer immediately noticed the man’s leg was injured and called Puget Sound Fire. They took him to a local hospital for treatment. He was searched before being transported and according to police, he had a loaded stolen handgun in his waistband, drugs in his pockets, and multiple IDs and credit cards that were not in his name. He also, according to police, had additional loaded magazines for the gun.

The suspect’s charges will include Hit and Run of an Attended Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case has been referred to Kent PD’s Detective Unit for filing and investigation of additional charges.

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