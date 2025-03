Want to win? Washington’s Lottery names luckiest retailers in Puget Sound

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you’re feeling lucky and want to win big—you’ll want to keep reading.

Washington’s Lottery has announced a list of the luckiest retailers in the Puget Sound region.

They are the retailers who sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more.

North Puget Sound

· 13 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett

· 10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett

· 10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th Street SW in Lynnwood

· 10 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds

· 10 Wins: Safeway at 5802 134th Place SE in Everett

· 9 Wins: QFC at 4919 Evergreen Way in Everett

· 8 Wins: Safeway at 20500 Olympic Place NE in Arlington

· 8 Wins: Haggen at 8915 Market Place in Lake Stevens

· 7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th Street SW in Lynnwood

· 7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2801 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish

South Puget Sound

· 20 Wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn

· 19 Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

· 16 Wins: Muckleshoot Casino Resort at 2402 Auburn Way S in Auburn

· 16 Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Avenue S in Burien

· 15 Wins: Safeway at 708 Shaw Road in Puyallup

· 14 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian Avenue in Puyallup

· 13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue SW in Federal Way

· 13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 555 Trosper Road SW in Tumwater

· 13 Wins: Safeway at 1207 S 320th Street in Federal Way

· 12 Wins: Safeway at 900 Meridian Avenue E in Milton





